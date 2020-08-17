Guitar Center Hires Mohit Parasher as President of Business Solutions

Mohit Parasher has joined Guitar Center as president of Guitar Center’s Business Solutions. In this new role, Parasher will be responsible for helping to drive both top- and bottom-line growth and expand the scope of Guitar Center’s Business Solutions, the company’s business-to-business (B2B) arm that includes leading design and system integration firm AVDG and Guitar Center Professional (GC Pro). Parasher will also serve as a member of Guitar Center’s Executive Management Committee.

Mohit Parasher

Among his responsibilities will be implementing plans to maximize revenue and drive profitability for Business Solutions, including but not limited to finding white space and investments for growth opportunities of existing business lines. Additionally, he will oversee the integration process of future acquisitions.

“As Guitar Center accelerates its strategic expansion into commercial AV and smart home segments, we are delighted to have Mohit bring his three decades of experience in consumer technology, telecom, and enterprise technology to drive this strategic expansion. He will also lead strategic acquisitions for growth of existing business lines and into these segments,” said Ron Japinga, CEO, Guitar Center.

Parasher joins Guitar Center’s Business Solutions team from Harman International, a Samsung Company, where he was the president and EVP of Professional Solutions Division.

“I am delighted to join this iconic company and its talented team to lead the strategic initiative of expanding and serving our customers in the commercial AV and smart home segments,” concluded Parasher.