Guess what? Higher-ed innovation & student success starts with wi-fi (eCampus News)

"Before mobility became essential for student wellbeing, recruiting, and retention, we deployed a wi-fi network at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock that was adequate for meeting institutional requirements and academic demands. Fast-forward several years and our hodge-podge of antiquated equipment from multiple vendors couldn’t handle modern needs."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This walkthrough of the recent wi-fi network transformation at the University of Arkansas Little Rock is chock-full of insight into the process, breaking it down into nine steps that helped guarantee successful changes.