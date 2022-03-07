Grubhub halts Russian-made food delivery robots on college campuses after Ukraine invasion (EdScoop)

"Grubhub is discontinuing use of its Russian-made food delivery robots at college campuses following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The announcement affects the Yandex food delivery robots launched at Ohio State University last fall and at the University of Arizona in November."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

In the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, Grubhub says it will no longer use food-delivery robots made by Russia-based company Yandex. While Grubhub is "ending our partnership with Yandex," their statement notes Grubhub's "commitment to the universities that we partner with – and ultimately the student diners who order from the Grubhub platform – to make food ordering and delivery available on campus."