Grow with Google comes to NYC (The Keyword)

"I was raised by a single mom who worked multiple jobs, and despite being generally exhausted, she stressed the importance of hard work and perseverance. Following her example, as a kid not only did I work hard in school, I dove into after-school activities. From there, I received a full scholarship to a prestigious secondary school, and went on to a career here at Google. Today, my passion for creating opportunities for others is rooted in the opportunities afforded to me. That’s why I'm proud to be involved with Grow with Google, our program to help individuals and small businesses gain the skills that can set them up for success, today and in the future."—Source: The Keyword

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With this initiative, Google is making a commitment to helping individuals while also lifting up and celebrating the community. In addition to free, hands-on workshops and one-on-one coaching, Google will also provide a space for community events. It's refreshing to see a company that can see the big picture.