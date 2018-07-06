Group One Ltd. Names Kyle McMahon Training and Support Associate

Group One Limited, the Long Island-based U.S. distributor for a number of top pro audio and lighting manufacturers, has named Kyle McMahon as its new training and support associate for DiGiCo, as well as the KLANG:technologies, XTA, and MC2 brands. Group One President Jack Kelly made the official announcement.

McMahon comes to the distributor directly from the touring sound reinforcement world, where he spent the past dozen years serving as monitor engineer and, eventually, FOH engineer for Chris Tomlin, one of the biggest names in Contemporary Christian music. He has also toured as a freelance engineer with Hillsong Worship, OneRepublic and numerous other artists, as well as managed audio for the annual Passion conference from 2007 to 2014. Prior to that, he worked as a Mid-America Sound concert sound tech and engineer for seven years.

Based in the Indianapolis area, McMahon is not only being tasked with on-site customer trainings following purchases, but continuing to expand and develop DiGiCo’s Masters Series trainings as well. He is responsible for further developing the company’s curriculum to reach every level of user — basic, intermediate, and advanced — and expanding the reach to more locations across the U.S., continuing Group One and DiGiCo’s shared goal of providing the industry’s highest levels of training.

“Kyle was really the dream candidate for this position,” said Group One’s Ryan Shelton, to whom McMahon directly reports. “We were ideally looking to find someone with real-world front-of-house and monitor experience, intimate technical familiarity with DiGiCo’s products and other console brands and systems, and a committed touring veteran work ethic — and that perfectly describes him. Kyle has already been helping us with our DiGiCo Masters Series classes as a freelance training associate since last year, and he’s ‘a natural’ at training as well as simply communicating complex technical concepts.”

“With our continuing growth and commitment to training and support, we are happy to welcome Kyle to Group One,” said president Jack Kelly. “His 20-plus years of experience, knowledge and proven work ethic all help him be a great asset to our team.”

“Having personally relied on DiGiCo’s SD-Range consoles for many years, I enjoy having the professional opportunity to help educate others on how to get the very best performance out of their desks,” said McMahon. “The Group One team is well known for its exceptional customer follow-up across all of its brands, and I’m pleased to now be a part of that effort.”