Great news! OER courses can boost engagement (eCampus News)

"More than 60 percent of students in the participating community colleges say they experienced a higher-quality learning experience in an OER (open educational resources) course compared to a typical course, according to a new study of 38 community colleges across 13 states."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

OER fans rejoice. The results of a two-year study show that OER can dramatically enhance classroom experiences and pedagogies. Hopefully this will help allay concerns for OER naysayers.