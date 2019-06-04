Topics

Going Beyond the Digital Diploma (Campus Technology)

"In 2017, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Central New Mexico Community College became the first institutions in the United States to experiment with offering students the option to receive a digital diploma through a blockchain-based app. Once students graduate, they can use their phones to download a copy of their diplomas as a JSON file, and that file can be shared with employers who confirm the information through a degree verification portal."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Read how blockchain is being used to reimagine the traditional transcript, streamlining the verification process and letting students take control of their credentials. Standardization could also open up blockchain-based transcripts to include short-form credentials like certifications and digital badges.