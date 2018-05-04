Global Outdoor Concepts Launches QLED Outdoor TVs

The What: Global Outdoor Concepts has developed a way to customize Samsung’s latest TV technology—QLED—by turning Samsung QLED TVs into Outdoor TVs and Digital Displays. The company's uses its proprietary MirageVision weatherization process and picture enhancement technology for the transition.

The What Else: The MirageVision Outdoor TV (MV-QLED) design incorporates Samsung’s QLED (4K) Quantum Dot and HDR Smart TV technology with the MirageVision Picture Calibration (MPET) and special Video Processor (MVVP). When the technologies are combined, it creates a 1,500+ nit outdoor TV/digital display bright enough to view in direct sunlight.

The displays also features UHD upscaling, auto-dimming, mobile to TV mirroring, a voice control remote, and are Bluetooth and WiFi capable.

The Bottom Line: This newly-developed MV-QLED Series, priced from $2,950 MSRP, is available in 49-, 55-, 65-, 75-, and 82-inch sizes, and carries a two-year limited warranty.

The new TV can be see at InfoComm 2018 in Booth N2934.