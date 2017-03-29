Global Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) Council Announced at Digital Signage Expo

Breaking the first major news of the 2017 Digital Signage Expo, the Digital Signage Federation announced in a special press conference early today that they have established the new Digital Signage Federation Global Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) Council, an affiliate organization with, according to DSF, “a worldwide purview specifically to support the needs of companies involved in the intersection between out-of-home advertising and the digital signage industry.”

Richard Ventura, Vice President Business Development and Solutions for NEC Display Solutions of Americas, and DSF Chairman said at the press conference, “With our growing network in Europe and elsewhere, the DSF and our affiliates believe this is the right time to support the needs of companies involved in the intersection between out-of-home advertising and the digital signage industry. With the backing of the DSF, DSF Europe, and our partners we have the capacity to address the agenda of the newly appointed leadership of the DSF Global Digital Out-of-Home Council.”

At the press conference, Ventura stressed that among their top concerns– beyond the more formal initiatives– will be getting involvement in DOOH from the AV integrator community, working toward technology standardization to help grow the industry, and broadening the footprint of the industry globally.

The newly appointed council leadership continues to develop, according to DSF. European appointments will be made by London Digital Signage Week, May 8-12, 2017.

Representatives currently appointed to the council include:

• David Krupp CEO | Kinetic North America

• Kym Frank President & CEO | Geopath

• Matthew Hurwitz Manager, International Creative Advertising | Sony Pictures

• Susan Danaher Head of Advertising Sales & Marketing | TouchTunes Interactive Networks

• Michael Provenzano Founder & CEO | Vistar Media

• Michael Cooper Global CEO & President | Rapport Worldwide

• Sheldon Silverman CEO and Founder | SmartBomb Media Group

• Jeffrey Martin President & CEO | Right Media Solutions

The new Global Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) Council goals will include:

Identifying gaps in the commercial relations between out of home advertisers and digital signage networks and plan for ways to bridge these gaps using the platform of the DSF; Adoption of existing industry standards and practices, all of which will be communicated to DSF members; creating professional development resources for the digital signage industry to provide a broad understanding of ad buying practices; working with related industry associations to collaborate on aligning the goals of signage technology and out of home advertisers; and creating an environment where qualified digital signage suppliers and networks can support the business interests of advertisers.