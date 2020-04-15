GIK Acoustics Makes Face Masks from Upcycled Fabrics

Acoustic treatment company GIK Acoustics is acting to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus by making masks from off-cut fabrics from its factory in Atlanta, donating 100 percent of the profit to the Red Cross.

When customers buy masks, they are giving back threefold: by promoting better health throughout the world, by giving people work during the economic hardships, and by donating to where it is most needed.

Related: AtlasIED to Offer Face Shields to Front Line Workers

GIK Acoustics has created a product page with details outlining the masks on its main website that caters to the U.S. market, and has also included a place where customers may donate additional funds.

The masks are professionally sewn loop-masks made from GIK’s random colored fabric off-cuts. The masks are then lined with polypropylene spunbond nonwoven fabric, which is mainly used inside medical face masks.

“Now is your time to give back, help keep people working, and help stamp out this virus,” said Glenn Kuras, president of GIK Acoustics.

This product is sold in the lower 48 states only, and GIK offers flat-rate shipping. Each customer can order up to one pack of six masks.