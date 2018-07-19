Glensound Announces AoIP22 Dante/AES67 Two Channel Bi-Directional Audio Interface

The What: Glensound, the UK-based manufacturer of audio products for the broadcast, sound reinforcement, installation, and theatre markets and ASK Sales have introduced the AoIP22 Dante/AES67 Two Channel Bi-Directional Audio Interface.

The What Else: The new AoIP22 offers versatile connectivity that ensures easy integration into a variety of environments. The interface offers two balanced analog audio inputs on XLR connectors, two balanced analog audio outputs on XLR connectors, and a Neutrik Ethercon RJ45 network connector. When using the free Dante Controller by Audinate, which can control all Dante enabled devices on the network, the AoIP22 is automatically identified. Once discovered, users route audio circuits to/from the AoIP22 with just the click of the mouse.

Glensound’s AoIP22 interface uses the standard 24-bit Dante network resolution and recognizes Dante network sample rates of 44.1/ 48/ 88.2 and 96kS/s. Being AES67 compatible, the AoIP22 supports the AES67 network sample rate of 48 kHz.

A removable belt clip is supplied and fitted to one side of the AoIP22. While not necessarily designed to be worn, this clip makes the interface flexible enough so that the AoIP22 can be hung in many different places. The unit also includes rubber feet—enabling it to be positioned, for example, on a desk or the back of a workbench, without concern for the unit sliding around. The AoIP22 is also designed with cable tie holes in all four corners of the case. These are extremely strong and are well-suited for threading cable ties—providing yet a viable option for temporary installations.

The Bottom Line: Designed to quickly and easily interface existing analog equipment to a Dante/AES67 network audio system, the AoIP22 is powered by PoE (Power over Ethernet)—so only one cable needs to be connected to the network to carry both audio and power, providing flexibility, and saving installation time.