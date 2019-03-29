Getting past the 'false dichotomy' in online learning (Education Dive)

"News earlier this year that Western Governors University would not have to pay back $713 million in Title IV funds was seen as a vote of confidence for alternative instructional models in higher education."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Postsecondary education is not a one-size-fits-all model. Higher ed leaders, like Western Governors Provost and Chief Academic Officer Marni Baker Stein, are urging stakeholders to reject the "false dichotomy" in so-called traditional versus new pedagogical models. This interviews, conducted at SXSW EDU in Austin, Texas, is inspiring on many levels. Don't miss it.