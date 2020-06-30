Get Ahead of the Curve: Preparations for a Successful Fall Semester Must Start Now (The EvoLLLution)

"As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves from an urgent public health crisis to an economic catastrophe, higher education institutions are bracing for long-term impact while working around the clock to continue delivering instruction."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Yes, COVID-19 is creating a good deal of uncertainty, but he time is now to prepare for the fall semester. Instructors should be learning how to lead engaging and motivating online courses, whether or not their schools are planning to reopen physical campuses.