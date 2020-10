"Georgia Tech recently went public about a data breach — the second in less than a year — that could have exposed the personal information of up to 1.3 million people. The cause: a custom web application with a form that was vulnerable to SQL injection."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Another day, another higher ed data breach headline. And this one is yet another story that goes to show a small user error can have epic consequences.