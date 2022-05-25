George Douglas of AVI-SPL Passes Away

George Douglas, a member of the AVI-SPL Dubai team, has passed away. According to Kelly Bousman, senior vice president of marketing for AVI-SPL, he was “doing what he loved when he passed away—traveling and exploring the world.”

From AVI-SPL:

“It’s with great sadness that I share with you the passing of George Douglas, a member of our AVI-SPL Dubai team. George touched and inspired so many lives in our industry. He was an esteemed pioneer who took on the most monumental customer challenges and created untold innovations to solve them.

“Perhaps what George is most known for is his constant smile, humility, and willingness to go all-in to help you. When he was inducted into the Systems Contractor News Hall of Fame in 2017 (opens in new tab), we learned George considered himself an ‘audio dog’ whose favorite things were Frank Zappa (with whom he worked for years), The Great Southern Music Hall (where he started), Yankee Stadium (his biggest thrill), and, of course, musicians everywhere. More recently, George proudly contributed to Expo 2020 and the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

Douglas and his team at Expo 2020. (Image credit: AVI-SPL)

“No words or accounts here can truly capture that magic and presence George gave us. The world is a bit dimmer today with the loss of his smile and talents. We will deeply miss him.”

Douglas was inducted into SCN’s Hall of Fame in 2017. Learn more about him here (opens in new tab).