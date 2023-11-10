Genelec Expands UNIO Audio Monitoring Service Platform for AoIP

Genelec has further expanded its UNIO Audio Monitoring Service Platform with the introduction of the 9401A System Management Device for Audio-over-IP Networking, enabling AoIP connectivity to Genelec’s range of Smart Active Monitors and Subwoofers in ST2110, AES67, and Ravenna formats. With its 16 monitor outputs, the 9401A supports all formats from stereo to 9.1.6, and brings all the convenience and flexibility of multi-channel networked audio to the UNIO platform.

As a partner to Genelec’s Smart Active Monitors and Subwoofers, the 9401A provides 16 channels of digital connectivity, plus dedicated subwoofer and auxiliary stereo outputs, all via AES/EBU. The auxiliary output serves as an ideal feed for headphones, enabling binaural and secondary stereo loudspeaker monitoring, while the 9401A’s tight integration with Genelec Loudspeaker Manager (GLM) software allows entire system calibration, including subwoofer alignment and support for bass management. The 9401A’s separate subwoofer output enables Smart Active Subwoofers to be easily chained to increase the low frequency SPL output, and channel capacity can be quickly expanded with more 9401A devices, to provide compatibility with 22.2 and other high channel count immersive formats.

In addition to its AoIP networking capabilities, loudspeaker management and calibration is achieved via the proprietary GLM network connectivity of the 9401A. Tactile control of the entire monitoring system can then be achieved via the new 9320A Reference Controller, which acts as a bridge to the UNIO platform and provides instant one-click access to a vast number of monitor features built into the Smart Active Monitoring family.

Performance wise, the 1U rack-mounting 9401A is compatible with sample rates from 44.1 kHz to 192 kHz, using 16, 24 and 32 bit resolution per sample. Employing Gigabit Ethernet for low latency, the 9401A supports the ST2110 broadcast suite with ST2022-7 redundant network connectivity and NMOS integration to enterprise management and automation systems. Designed for decades of reliable service and built to the highest environmental standards at Genelec’s factory in Iisalmi, Finland, the 9401A also supports proprietary Intelligent Signal Sensing (ISS) technology, for lower power consumption.