Gartner: Immersive Experiences Among Top Tech Trends for 2019 (Campus Technology)

"IT analyst firm Gartner has named its top 10 trends for 2019, and the 'immersive user experience' is on the list, alongside blockchain, quantum computing and seven other drivers influencing how we interact with the world. The annual trend list covers breakout tech with broad impact and tech that could reach a tipping point in the near future." —Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Global analyst firm Gartner has debuted its list of most influential technology trends for 2019. Unifying the key trends is a push for more immersive, interactive, and automated user experiences. These concepts have profound implications for the higher ed community. Think: augmented data, robust digital ethics conversations, and AI-enabled classrooms. —Eduwire Editors