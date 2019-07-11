FSR Launches Smart-Way On-Floor Raceway

The What: FSR recently launched a new on-floor wire-management solution. The company’s new Smart-Way On-Floor Raceway System for wire management is designed to install on top of any flooring, offering users a quick and affordable installation.

The What Else: The raceway compartments provide ample space for power, communications, and AV connectivity with capacity to hold 14 12 AWG (0.130-inch diameter) power conductors, and nine Cat-5E (0.215-inch diameter), or five Cat-6A (0.250-inch diameter) data cables.

The Smart-Way is 0.5 inches high, ADA compliant, available in slate-gray or bright aluminum finishes, and is sold in 6-foot sections. Its design includes centering V-grooves in the track to locate pilot/clearance holes for securing fasteners, adding to the ease of installation, and an optional Elbow Kit is available to make 45 or 90-degree angles that don’t compromise the minimal bend radius of wire.

“FSR is known as the industry’s leading provider of floor boxes, but really our main goal is to offer customers real-world solutions for anywhere AV, power, and data enter a room, whether it’s ceilings, floors or walls,” said Jan Sandri, FSR president. “At this year’s InfoComm show, we were very excited to launch a brand-new product that significantly expands our offerings: our Smart-Way Floor Raceway System. It’s the most cost-effective and easiest way to get your power, data, and AV across the room to where you really need it.”

The Bottom Line: The raceway is intended for offices, conference rooms, collaborative work environments, or anywhere wire management is desired. The Smart-Way On-Floor Raceway System is expected to ship August 15, 2019.