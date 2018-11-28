From OPM to AI (Inside Higher Ed)

"Three things are going to happen in higher ed in the next few years:

- Artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the business of universities.

- A new set of companies will develop, pivot and evolve to partner with colleges and universities to deploy AI.

- The new university/company AI partnership model will resemble the current online program management model, in which the AI company de-risks the AI investment with up-front capital and resources, and is paid by a revenue share."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

How will AI revolutionize higher ed? Inside Higher Ed's Joshua Kim takes an interesting turn, looking to an ancient board game to gain insight about the future of education.