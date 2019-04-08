From LMS to NGDLE: the acronyms of the future of online learning (eCampus News)

"Just a few years ago, educators were excited to use a robust learning management system (LMS) in which course materials, class discussion boards, and grade information could all be arrayed within a single system. By 2014, 99 percent of universities had an LMS in place and 74 percent of faculty felt they were useful instructional tools."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Is the LMS as we know it falling short? eCampus News examines the push for next-generation digital learning environments. These solutions use building blocks. While they incorporate an LMS as one of those blocks, it offers more flexibility and for the addition of features and tools that help actualize a more personalized solution.