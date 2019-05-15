Free Webinar: Choosing the Right 4K Display

Join AV Technology and Systems Contractor News for a free, engaging webinar on choosing the right 4K display for your application.

Choosing the right 4K flat panel display for different use-cases at a tier one research institution is critical.

With hundreds of spaces ranging from huddle rooms, classrooms, public spaces, and more, Derek Rabuck, internal consultant and project manager for the Office of Information Technology at Rice University, knows the importance of choosing the right 4K flat panel display. During the webinar, Rabuck will share his approach to choosing flat panel displays for each space, and why it matters.

Rabuck will be joined by Anthony Cianfarano, Product Manager, BRAVIA Professional Display at Sony; Cindy Davis, frequent AVT and SCN contributor, will serve as moderator.

"Whether an institution of higher education or a corporate enterprise, this webinar will provide insight for integrators, consultants, and AV/IT managers planning to incorporate displays into any environment," said Davis. "Rabuck brings a unique perspective to the versatility of using 4K panel displays throughout the campus. Not only is Rice a Tier 1 research institution, but its administrative buildings also rival any Fortune 500 company. Rabuck will share what, why, and how he has implemented displays throughout Rice."

For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/Sony4KWebinar.