FOR-A America Appoints Former Sony Exec Satoshi Kanemura as President

Industry veteran and former Sony Electronics executive Satoshi Kanemura has been appointed president of FOR-A America. In turn, former FOR-A America president Ken Truong is now the company's chief technology officer.

Satoshi Kanemura

During his 35-year career at Sony, Kanemura help to develop several new business initiatives, including the 1080/60P live production system, 4K/8K and cloud-based production solutions, as well as Sony’s deep expansion into digital cinematography.

In his new role at FOR-A America, Kanemura is tasked with spearheading the company’s growth into new and existing markets like remote and live event production, distance learning, and worship applications.

“During the past year as broadcasters, the film industry, education, and houses of worship have been challenged to move to a new normal including remote, immersive, and cloud operations, the technology provided by FOR-A Company has been a key component of many successful productions and events,” said Kanemura. “FOR-A's strong team and leading products position the company to continue its growth in North and South America. I’m excited to be taking over the leadership of FOR-A America at this pivotal time."

“Mr. Kanemura’s deep relationships and knowledge of what the Hollywood community, broadcasters, and live event producers are looking for right now will prove invaluable to FOR-A’s growth in the Americas,” added FOR-A Corp. president and representative director Katsuaki Kiyohara. “We’re thrilled to have him leading our efforts. He is an ideal fit for this position, particularly as we begin to face new business realities in our industry after the pandemic.”