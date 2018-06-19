Focusrite Pro Appoints Ted White as Global Marketing Manager

Focusrite Pro announced the appointment of Ted White as global marketing manager. White returns to the Focusrite team having previously served as senior technical sales & product specialist for Focusrite’s RedNet range of Dante-networked audio converters and interfaces from 2012-2016. During his previous Focusrite tenure, White was instrumental in both helping establish RedNet as a leading solution in the AoIP space and also advocating for AoIP as an industry standard in general.

Ted White

White’s appointment as Global Marketing Manager will help grow the Focusrite Pro division, which was formed in 2017 to serve the specific needs of audio professionals. Focusrite Pro is dedicated to removing creative and technical barriers by improving the workflows of audio professionals with scalable audio solutions. In his new role, White will be tasked with implementing marketing initiatives and campaigns that aim to meet the Focusrite Pro division’s business goals.

White’s background, including time spent with Harman International, Live Nation Studios, Solid State Logic and others, gives him robust B2B marketing acumen as well as a strong sense of empathy for the professional audio community. White will be responsible for serving as the driving force behind the execution of all Focusrite Pro marketing activities, ensuring consistency in the marketing message, from a product’s inception, all the way through to client adoption and advocacy.

“We welcome Ted back to the Focusrite team,” said Rich Nevens, Focusrite Pro VP, global sales. “Considering Ted’s deep domain expertise with Focusrite and the RedNet product line, as well as his industry experience with other manufacturers, he will be in a great position to represent the brand both internally and externally – communicating clearly the Focusrite brand and maintaining strong relations with key media partners, associated manufacturers and influential clients.”