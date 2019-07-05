Focusrite Launches Third-Generation Scarlett Range

The What: Focusrite announces the third generation of its Scarlett range of USB interfaces.

(Image credit: Focusrite)

The What Else: The new range of interfaces features six configurations of ins and outs with Scarlett mic preamps, now with Air, high headroom instrument inputs, and high-performance converters.

[Focusrite RedNet Control Now Supports Red Range Interfaces]

Additional 3rd generation features include: Upgraded audio performance with 24-bit/192kHz converters; the 3rd generation of Focusrite's interface range with I/O configurations to suit almost any situation; upgraded mic preamps; new interactive Quick Start; a low-latency rock-solid USB driver; a type-C USB connection; and improved inputs and outputs.

The Bottom Line: On top of Scarlett’s new features, every Scarlett interface comes with a range of software tools including: Ableton Live Lite; Pro Tools | First Focusrite Creative Pack; Free three-month Splice Sounds subscription; XLN Audio Addictive Keys; Focusrite Red Plug-in Suite; Softube Time & Tone Bundle; and a two-year warranty and membership to the Focusrite Plug-In Collective, offering regular free software downloads and generous discounts.