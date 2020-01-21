Focusrite Group Acquires Martin Audio

Focusrite plc., which comprises the Focusrite, ADAM Audio, Novation, and Ampify Music brands, has acquired LDC-backed Martin Audio Ltd and associated companies. Martin Audio is a Buckinghamshire, U.K.-based designer and manufacturer of high-performance loudspeaker systems for the touring and installation markets.

This development follows Focusrite’s acquisition of Berlin-based studio loudspeaker manufacturer ADAM Audio, but has been a consideration for Focusrite founder and chairman Phil Dudderidge for years. “I have known Martin Audio since its beginnings in Covent Garden in 1971,” he said. “Founder Dave Martin and I became close friends in 1989, when I served as an advisor to him and non-executive chairman for a year or so as we prepared the company for sale to Tannoy Goodman International plc (TGI) in 1990. Martin Audio is a close neighbor to Focusrite Audio Engineering in High Wycombe, and their current management recognized that Focusrite plc was the obvious trade candidate to acquire the business from its private equity and management ownership structure. My conviction as to the outstanding performance of the Martin MLA system was cemented at BST Hyde Park concerts in recent years, notably Tom Petty in 2017 and Eric Clapton in 2018.”

The Focusrite Group’s criteria for acquisitions remain both strict and targeted, as Tim Carroll, Focusrite CEO states, “The acquisition of Martin Audio is a strong demonstration of our strategic aim to expand into new markets. Martin Audio is also an established brand with solid financials that instantly add value. More importantly though, they’re culturally aligned with a clear part to play in our unfolding narrative.”

Martin Audio will continue to operate from its headquarters and factory in High Wycombe, England, under the leadership of managing director Dominic Harter.