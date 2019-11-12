Florida Professor Turns Office Hours into Streaming Show (Center for Digital Education)

"It's another Tuesday afternoon at 2, once again time for chemistry prof Joshua Melko to impart his scientific knowledge, along with a good bit of deadpan, nerd-heavy humor, to an audience that's grown far beyond the University of North Florida students who take his classes ('Roger, from Bolivia. Wow!')."—Source: Center for Digital Education

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This professor has revitalized office hours by making them srtreamable, engaging, and fun. With more than 1,800 followers of his twice-weekly Twitch stream, he's making more connections than anyone could in their physical office.