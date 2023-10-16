'Flight' Takes Video Production to New Heights

Red House Streaming has launched Flight, a new video production flypack for multi-camera location shoots. Designed for easy setup and quick deployment, Flight offers a professional HD production option for live broadcast or streaming of small-to-medium sized location shoots.

The rack-based Flight system supports four Sony HDC-2570 3-CCD HD cameras with Canon 20x lenses on a base level, making it a perfect choice for live production of corporate events, concerts, music festivals, and Tier 2/3 sports. The carefully planned video infrastructure brings together a complete workflow for content creators that is extendable to Spark HD, a 16-foot production trailer with a hybrid HD-SDI and IP production workflow plus a professional live streaming control room. Flight’s content acquisition capabilities can also scale for eight-camera shoots whether used with Spark HD or as a standalone REMI video production flypack.

The all-IP audio workflow simplifies routing and distribution for up to 40 channels of Dante audio, with direct connectivity to a 32-channel Calrec Brio audio console, Unity radios, and an RTS ADAM matrix intercom with OMNEO and RVON connectivity. When used with Spark HD or a separate transmission rack, Flight’s edge routing capabilities encodes video to IP with SRT transport capabilities for low-latency content delivery. The complete video production flypack workflow also includes a 72x72 Ross Video NK router (with an NK-IPS network bridge), Evertz DreamCatcher replay servers, and choice of a Ross Video Carbonite or Blackmagic ATEM Constellation production switcher.

Flight’s pre-built wheeled racks can be adjusted quickly to add equipment and capabilities, depending on production needs. One example is the content creator who wants a more diverse video acquisition strategy for live event capture. “Flight can accommodate PTZs, POVs and RF cameras in the same flypack to provide the director with a broader array of camera angles and shot selections,” said Kurt Heitmann, CEO, CP Communications and Red House Streaming. For standard four-camera flypacks, Flight includes a portable video control console with four Sony RCP-1500 control panels, monitors and other equipment for easy access and control in the field.

“The bottom line is we are problem solvers, and that includes the ability to quick-ship solutions to support short-notice productions or fill gaps in a production workflow that has already been deployed for a shoot,” added Aaron Segarra, vice president of sales, CP Communications. “Flight is an ideal solution for the on-site production needs of our local clients in Florida and is built to interoperate with the live streaming production workflow at our Red House Streaming Production Center in St. Petersburg. However, Flight’s powerful and professional infrastructure is also built with the national production community in mind, and we are excited to share it with broadcasters and live streaming event producers across the country.”