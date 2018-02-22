Bazaarvoice Taps Felix Media Solutions and LG for Austin HQ

Bazaarvoice is a network that connects brands and retailers to the authentic voices of people where they shop. Each month, more than 700 million shopper devices view and share authentic opinions, questions and experiences about tens of millions of products in the Bazaarvoice network. In order to meet the evolving needs of their Austin, Texas headquarter’s high volume of employees, clients and VIP visitors, Bazaarvoice challenged itself to identify and utilize a digital signage solution that would give real-time updates of crucial information. As an extension of this, the displays would need to possess the ability to accurately and clearly display the rich colors and vivid details necessary for exhibiting graphs and data sets, as well as attention-grabbing wayfinding information, updates and news, even to those who might be positioned at a distance. Even more so, the displays would need to seamlessly connect to one another for a quick, simple installation that would stay within the projected timing of the larger lobby construction, and would be easy to use afterwards.

Bazaarvoice’s technology platform amplifies shopper voices into the places that influence purchase decisions. Network analytics help marketers and advertisers provide more engaging experiences that drive brand awareness, consideration, sales and loyalty. They were seeking a digital signage solution that complements their own advanced technology and branding expertise.

In a traditional lobby environment, the guest experience is often hindered by dated equipment in uninspiring forms. To avoid this, the Bazaarvoice team was determined to use a large, eye-catching display that would provide clear, bright visuals with vibrant colors. “We were attracted to the ability to balance color the LG 55-inch video wall displays, the thinness of the bezels and, of course, the ease in which content can be managed through the displays,” said Lionel Felix, president of Felix Media Solutions Inc.

By employing a back-end computer with full resolution outputs to ensure the visuals are not scaled, Bazaarvoice is now able to use the LG video wall displays to project pixel-accurate images for an incredibly sharp picture.

Cost efficiency was also a key factor for this project. The Bazaarvoice team knew that in order to install the 3x3 video wall desired, they’d need to purchase nine sleek 55-inch class panels in addition to employing an integration team to assist with the installation. Felix Media Solutions was able to not only assist with the end user’s research and select a cost-effective solution that met all of the project’s needs, but they also worked tirelessly to ensure the installation was completed in a timely and efficient manner.

After doing extensive research on the digital signage competitive landscape, the Felix team noticed that LG was able to provide a digital signage solution that fit the needs of the project at a price nearly 25 percent less than leading competitors. When the team shared this with Bazaarvoice, the decision became obvious. Being able to provide engaging and prominent visuals in the building’s most high-trafficked area by leveraging industry-leading display technology at an extremely cost effective price ultimately sealed the deal for Bazaarvoice.

Managing an installation in the main entryway of the building required special care and consideration, as the integrators would need to work while employees and visitors continued to use a portion of the space—and they would need to do so quickly. Leveraging the expertise of Felix Media Solutions and LG technology, Bazaarvoice implemented a 3x3 LG video wall, which uniquely fit the installation environment in the main lobby. The team successfully completed the installation on time thanks to the displays’ effortless connectivity.

Using a nine-headed computer to run a signal to each display, the entire video wall easily synced during installation, and would only require minimal control afterwards by Bazaarvoice staff.