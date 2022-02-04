How to Avoid Security Breaches Within the IT Department (EdTech Magazine)

"User error is a common cause of cybersecurity incidents. From a professor who inadvertently clicks a link in a phishing message and triggers a ransomware infection to a senior administrator who falls victim to a social engineering attack, IT professionals know that a single user mistake can have severe effects."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Campus IT teams are often tasked with shoring up institutional cybersecurity, but, despite their expertise, IT team members can still make mistakes that can have serious data-security consequences, especially when working remotely. "Technology and cybersecurity leaders should take preventive steps now to reduce the likelihood and impact of serious errors," writes the University of Notre Dame's Mike Chapple.