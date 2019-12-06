Topics

FAFSA: Ask any college student. The federal student aid application is needlessly complex. (USA Today)

"For most families, paying for college means relying on some form of financial aid. Yet last year, 43% of high school seniors didn’t submit the one form required for nearly all types of student aid: the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). These students missed out on a stunning $24 billion in money for college."—Source: USA Today

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Long story short, the FAFSA is just too complex. Read how new plans to simplify the process could help streamline the steps in a big way.