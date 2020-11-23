Faculty Professional Development’s Digital Transformation in the COVID-19 Era (The EvoLLLution)

"The COVID-19 pandemic has not only impacted student readiness for online learning but has also had a profound impact on faculty’s readiness to teach online. Higher education institutions have had digitally transformed their programs and course offerings to meet the new online/remote requirements for course delivery. The rapid expansion of online course offerings has required faculty to transform how they teach and deliver their courses. During this online transition, providing adequate professional development to faculty has been critical to promoting student success. Educators need to be familiar with the learning management system and given adequate pedagogical resources to promote student success in a digital environment."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

During the pandemic, many instructors have had to quickly get up to speed with online learning—or make their first forays into remote education. Supporting faculty as they navigate this new territory plays a key role in their success. Solid online professional development opportunities help them level up their skills and their course content to hit all the right notes in a new learning environment.