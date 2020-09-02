Faculty approaching fall remote learning with uncertainty (eCampus News)

"With the fall academic term getting underway, many educators are dissatisfied with the plans, level of clarity, and support they’ve received from their schools to teach online effectively, according to a new survey of more than 800 higher education faculty and instructional support staff."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For some faculty members, a good amount of uncertainty looms over their learning plans this fall. Which goes to show that successful online teaching requires more than just the necessary technology — educators also need to feel prepared and supported.