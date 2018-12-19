Fact or Fallacy: Mesh Networks Are the Next Model for Campus Wi-Fi (EdTech Magazine)

"Traditionally, campus Wi-Fi networks are deployed with each access point having a direct connection into the wired network. This approach tends to create networks that are inflexible, a result of the expense and rigidity of deploying electrical and network cabling to each AP. It also makes it tough for IT administrators to respond to changing network requirements, particularly in spaces where a high level of connectivity is not always required or where cabling installation is difficult."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

EdTech Magazine breaks it down: mesh networks require fewer wired connections, reduce costs, and are a smart solution for campuses who want to keep pace with the internet of things.