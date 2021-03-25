EZCast Launches TwinX Transmitter

The What: The EZCast TwinX transmitter is designed to wirelessly screen mirror content from a phone and laptop. With Type-C, users can mirror content without the need of a Type-C HDMI adapter (for example for iPhone, iPad, or the latest laptops).

The What Else: The EZCast TwinX can also be used for screen extension when working from home. In office environment, where third-party apps and software are often prohibited, TwinX is designed to be an ideal solution for wireless presentations.

The EZCast TwinX is also compatible with all EZCast receivers dongles and projectors so users can choose their preferred connection.

The Bottom Line: According to EZCast, the TwinX is a low-cost screen mirror solution and has wider OS support than Chromecast or a Fire TV Stick; it supports both mobile and laptops and features one-button control.