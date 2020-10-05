Extron Ships USB‑C to HDMI Interface

The What: Extron has begun shipping the USB‑C HD 101 interface, which converts USB‑C signals to HDMI enabling the integration of USB‑C sources into an existing AV system.

The What Else: The USB‑C HD 101 includes an internal Extron Everlast power supply that uses USB Power Delivery to provide power and charging capabilities to a source laptop. For convenient mounting, it can be located within furniture or under a table using the included ZipClip 200 mounting accessory. The compact one-quarter rack width metal enclosure can also mount in an equipment rack with an optional rack mounting shelf.

Related: Product Review: Extron SMP 351 Streaming Media Processor

"With the growing number of source devices that have a USB‑C output, we know integrators are looking for simple and convenient solutions that integrate USB‑C signals into new and existing spaces," said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing at Extron. "Offering high quality USB‑C to HDMI signal conversion and the ability to provide up to 60 watts of power to a connected device, the USB‑C HD 101 is a versatile, compact solution that fits easily into any installation."

The Bottom Line: The interface provides up to 60 watts of power to charge a connected USB‑C source device and it supports USB‑C Alt Mode video resolutions up to 4K60 for use by any AV device or system with an HDMI input.