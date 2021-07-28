Extron Ships IPL EXP I/O Series

The What: Extron is now shipping its IPL EXP Series, an easy and secure way to expand AV control. These expansion interfaces pair exclusively with Extron's IPCP Pro xi Series of control processors, which are securely configured with Global Configurator Professional or programmed with Global Scripter. They feature the convenience of PoE and can be controlled, monitored and accessed over the user's network.

The What Else: All the compact control expansion solutions are housed in durable 1U quarter rack enclosures and offer a broad variety of port types as well as mounting options. The IPL EXP S2, IPL EXP S5 and IPL EXP RIO8 are available now. The IPL EXP 200 will be available at a later date.

The Bottom Line: All models in the IPL EXP I/O Series are housed in a 1 RU, quarter rack width enclosures and are rack-mountable using an optional rack shelf. They can also mount on or under tables, lecterns on projector poles, and table legs using an optional Extron ZipClip 200 mounting kit.