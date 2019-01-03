Extron Ships 4K60 HDMI Optical Cables

The What: Extron has begun shipping the HD Pro Plenum Series of active, hybrid optical-copper cables for high-speed transmission of HDMI digital video and audio signals. They support data rates up to 18Gbps, video resolutions up to 4K60 at 4:4:4, HDR, EDID, HDCP, and CEC, as well as all HDMI audio formats.

The What Else: These active cables are unidirectional and draw only nominal power from the connected HDMI source device. Each cable is 0.16 inches (4 mm) in diameter and offers a narrow bend radius, for easier installation and higher performance. Providing the benefits of fiber optics with the simplicity of traditional copper cable, the HD Pro Plenum Series supports 4K60 video signals over long distances up to 300 feet (91.4 meters).

"Our customers wanted a high-performance solution for sending 4K/60 signals with full 4:4:4 color sampling over extended distances that didn't require transmitters and receivers for every endpoint," said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing for Extron. "HD Pro Plenum Series cables are a convenient, high-performance solution that easily supports the 18Gbps data rate required to transport 4K60 video and maintain uncompromised signal quality."

The Bottom Line: The HD Pro Plenum Series uses glass multimode fiber, which allows for use in high-interference environments such as data centers and manufacturing facilities. Built-in active circuitry converts the incoming electrical signal into an optical signal on one end and back into an electrical signal on the other. Non-bandwidth intensive or low-speed signals are carried on the integrated copper wires, including EDID, HDCP, CEC, and 5V power. HD Pro Plenum Series cables are designed to provide a combination of performance and price for applications that require direct, long-distance signal connections.