Extron Partners with LogMeIn for Enhanced Conference Rooms

Extron has partnered with GoTo to integrate audio, video, and control technologies with LogMeIn’s GoToRoom conference room solution. Basic Extron and GoToRoom systems include an Extron IP Link Pro processor that provides everything needed to control a broad variety of conferencing and audiovisual functions in a room with a Dolby Voice System.

For larger or more elaborate meeting room configurations, an Extron TouchLink Pro touchpanel can be added as an additional point of control. This scalable, turn-key solution also incorporates advanced ethernet monitoring of the GoToRoom so you can automate a space by joining or leaving a meeting.

“Extron is excited to work with LogMeIn to leverage our decades of audio, control, and signal extension expertise into their GoToRoom conferencing solutions,” said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing for Extron. “By incorporating all these elements into a single interface, Extron and GoTo are enhancing the conferencing and collaboration experience for all of our customers.”

“In the year since we launched GoToRoom we have been thrilled to be able to continue to expand our offerings to meet the needs of more customers,” said Mark Strassman, SVP and GM of UCC at LogMeIn. “With our new large room kit, utilizing the Dolby Voice Room Pro, and our new partnership with Extron to add additional hardware like speakers, microphones, and tablets we are now able to unlock a completely customizable and high-quality meeting from any space.”

Extron is helping customers deploy simple, scalable meeting solutions in their workspaces and across their enterprise. Partnering with GoTo provides improved convenience, providing intuitive, centralized control of other in-room AV devices, all with the goal of delivering an exceptional collaboration experience.