Extron Launches 1Gb-10Gb Interoperable AV over IP Platform

The What: Extron has introduced the NAV Series, a Pro AV over IP platform that distributes and switches low latency, visually lossless video, audio, and USB 2.0 signals over 10Gb and 1Gb Ethernet networks.

The What Else: Utilizing Extron’s patented PURE3 codec, which the company said was designed from the ground up with pro AV in mind—NAV delivers at resolutions up to 4K60 with 4:4:4 chroma sampling. PURE3's Intelligent Selective Streaming - ISS - leverages low motion content to achieve extremely low bitrates while maintaining visually lossless performance.

The NAV Series offers both 1Gbps and 10Gbps encoders and decoders with compatibility across both systems. NAV can also deploy as a high-performance IP-based video and audio matrix, combining the flexibility of an IP-based system with the integration-friendly video and audio switching features found in conventional Extron matrix switchers.

"Our new NAV platform was purpose-built for the professional AV integrator, offering uncompromised quality and flexibility that works in virtually any environment," said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing for Extron. "NAV empowers AV integrators to create mixed 1Gbps and 10Gbps pro AV-over-IP applications that address a broader range of environments, delivering high-quality content with virtually no latency."

The Bottom Line: Purpose-built to support demanding professional AV applications, the highly-scalable NAV platform enables secure deployment of AV signals to thousands of endpoints. Part of the NAV Series, the NAVigator System Manager offers a user-friendly interface for centralized management, configuration, and control of NAV systems. NAVigator facilitates easy setup and configuration, and offers extensive features for monitoring, diagnostics, and troubleshooting. NAV encoders and decoders support analog audio, embedded digital HDMI audio, and AES67 audio over IP, facilitating integration with DMP 128 Plus audio DSPs or other IP-enabled audio components. NAV systems are fully compliant with HDCP 2.2 for transmission of UHD content encrypted with the HDCP standard.