Extron Joins Avaya DevConnect Program

Extron Electronics has been selected by Avaya for membership as a Technology Partner in the Avaya DevConnect program; its DMP 128 Plus V Audio Processors are compliant with key unified communications solutions from Avaya.

The Avaya DevConnect program promotes the development, compliance-testing, and co-marketing of third-party solutions that are compatible with standards-based Avaya solutions. As a DevConnect Technology Partner, the Extron DMP 128 Plus V models have been compliance-tested by Avaya for compatibility with the Avaya Aura 7.1 and IP Office 10.1 Platforms, enabling companies to confidently integrate local A/V solutions with their VoIP communications.

“Membership in the Avaya developer community underscores our commitment to providing solid, real world solutions to our integrators and end users,” said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing, Extron. “Our shared customers can be confident that Extron’s VoIP solutions have been engineered and tested for ease of integration, and years of reliable and cost-effective use.”

The Avaya DevConnect program currently includes thousands of software and hardware developer companies, integrators, service providers, and customers. Members have created a broad array of solutions tested for Avaya compliance, including natural language speech recognition applications, mobile and emergency notification services, specialized computer telephony integration and reporting capabilities, and applications tailored for specific vertical industries.

“Technology Partners like Extron Electronics are helping Avaya promote complete, integrated solutions,” said Eric Rossman, vice president, partnerships and alliances, Avaya. “Extron’s new VoIP solutions bring a wealth of A/V experience that enable clear, natural communication experiences for all conferencing participants even in challenging conditions. We are pleased to have Extron join our developer community.”