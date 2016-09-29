Extron Expands with Training and Support Center in Paris

Extron Electronics announced its continuing expansion with a new, larger regional training and support center in Paris, France.



This new office is a fully-equipped, state-of-the-art training facility for showcasing and demonstrating the latest in Extron technologies and solutions. Staffed by a dedicated support team, the office includes meeting space, a training room, and a product demonstration lab. This new larger location demonstrates Extron’s continued commitment to making its industry-leading, first class training and comprehensive customer and technical support available to every customer.

“Our new, larger facility in Paris will help us meet the increasing demand for Extron solutions in the region,” said Jérôme Guéras, Vice President of Sales - EMEA for Extron. “The larger space enables more customers to participate in our award-winning training programs in a local facility where they can learn about the newest technologies and see Extron solutions in action.”