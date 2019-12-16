Extron Adds Panopto Integration to SMP 300 Series

The What: Extron has announced the immediate availability of enhanced features to connect Extron SMP 300 Series Streaming Media Recorder to Panopto enterprise video management systems.

The What Else: The LinkLicense for Enhanced Panopto Features enables users to live stream to Panopto and fully manage SMP recording schedules for lectures and presentations with the Panopto video platform. This brings additional capability to the existing control driver solutions that are available today.

"This is a very exciting time as we take our integration with Panopto a step further by natively incorporating our SMP 300 Series with the Panopto video platform," said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing at Extron. "Whether it be simple push button control, or hands-off, fully automated recording and streaming for any environment, Extron is taking AV control, media capture, and content management to a new level of efficiency and simplicity in the professional AV industry."

The Bottom Line: Upgrading an SMP 300 Series product with the LinkLicense expands and enhances the power of Extron capture and control drivers, enabling integration with the Panopto Video Platform. Extron and Panopto customers interested in learning more can contact their Extron account representative.