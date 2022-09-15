Extron Adds Integrated Control to FOX3 Matrix Switchers—Why That is Good News

There's good news for Extron's (opens in new tab) FOX3 Matrix Switcher users. The switchers now feature an integrated Extron IPCP Pro Q xi control processor, with all the same advanced features, processing power, security, and breakthrough technologies found in the standalone Extron IPCP Pro xi Series control processors.

The FOX3 line has now been extended to include the FOX3 Matrix 560x and FOX3 Matrix 840x. With the addition of two larger matrix frames and integrated control processors, the series is now expandable from 8x8 up to 840x840 and provides powerful, customizable control of an entire AV system, including all source devices, displays, and room functions. FOX3 installations are intuitive to configure with Global Configurator software, which includes powerful, advanced features such as conditional logic, local variables, and macros.

To support the most complex systems, the integrated control processor can also be programmed using Global Scripter, Extron’s powerful and versatile control system programming software. This feature-rich integrated development environment is used to program Extron Pro Series control systems, and utilizes the easy-to-learn Python scripting language. Equipped with a wealth of features, from Dante audio support to redundant hot-swappable power supplies, FOX3 Matrix Switchers deliver highly reliable, robust, enterprise-wide fiber optic switching of 4K/60 video, USB, and control for mission-critical environments.

"At Extron, we're always looking for ways to advance technology," says Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing for Extron. "By integrating our powerful IPCP Pro control platform into our FOX3 Series Matrix Switchers, our customers are now uniquely positioned to experience more streamlined systems with enhanced functionality."

FOX3 Systems are the latest generation of fiber optic distribution solutions designed, engineered, and manufactured by Extron to meet the most demanding requirements of critical video and audio distribution applications. From point-to-point extension to fully non-blocking matrix applications up to 2000x2000 and beyond, FOX3 Systems securely deliver unrivaled performance and reliability to satisfy even the most discerning users.