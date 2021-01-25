Exposure Notification: Saving Lives through Partnership and Trust (EDUCAUSE Review)

"It all began so simply. A researcher at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) came to Chris Brown (vice president of research) and to me, Curt Carver (vice president/CIO) with the idea of developing a symptom tracker as a foundational tool for universities and organizations to proactively attack the pandemic. We were skeptical. This was in early March, well before the full impact of the pandemic was apparent. Fortunately, the researcher convinced us and other senior leaders at UAB."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

We all know that campus IT teams play an important role, but this story really puts that idea into perspective. By helping with a statewide app for COVID-19 exposure notifications, the team at UAB did so much more than successfully roll out technology — they saved lives.