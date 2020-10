"During the winter break of January 2020, a group of forty educators, instructional technologists, and industry leaders gathered at Yale's Center for Collaborative Arts and Media to discuss the future of extended reality technologies (XR) in higher education."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Before the pandemic began, extended reality technologies showed great promise as learning tools for higher education. Given the new normal of today, these tools have an even more important role.