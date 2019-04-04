Exorcizing Shadow Systems: What It Takes to Modernize University IT Operations (The EvoLLLution)

"Legacy systems are a reality for most organizations of any size or magnitude. In the 1990’s, ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) software began entering into the workplace and replacing historical mainframe setups by automating many manual or paper-based business processes. The promise of ERP was seamless integration of multiple functions into one streamlined system that would ultimately lead to efficiency, accuracy and related advantages by improving productivity, decreasing costs, and increasing productivity. The ERP was to create a single source of truth for all business functions."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

IT teams are expected to keep bring the best and brightest technologies to campus, but often that means wrestling with legacy infrastructure. Today modernization and integration go hand in hand as systems get streamlined and new possibilities open.