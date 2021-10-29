Exam proctoring's ethical issues can be navigated with careful design, experts say (EdScoop)

"Online video proctoring software raises ethical concerns that instructors can avoid by closely examining how they design online assessments, experts said during an online Educause panel on Wednesday."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Privacy concerns around video-based proctoring software can be addressed by rethinking and retooling how online exams are structured, which could also foster deeper learning. "You always should consider all authentic assessment first, as opposed to any kind of high-stakes exam because if I’m writing a paper or doing a presentation, I’m going to learn through that experience," explains Allan Gyorke, Chief Academic Technology Officer at the University of Miami.