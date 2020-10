"A Virtual Commencement Survey

1. Did the ceremony start on time?

A. Yes, but our time zone made it 4 a.m.

B. Not sure, since we just watched the recording.

C. What’s time these days?"—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Sometimes, satire can be so helpful. This tongue-in-cheek survey for virtual commencements offers some humor to offset the obstacles of the current higher ed situation.