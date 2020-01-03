Esports Programs Don’t Need to Break the Budget to Thrive (EdTech Magazine)

"One often-cited reason for colleges’ reluctance to launch esports programs, despite the potential benefits in retention, recruitment and academics, is concern about cost. The multimillion-dollar arenas being built by some institutions are exciting, and are no doubt good for the sport, but they may give the impression that an esports program isn’t possible without a very high level of investment."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Creating an esports program doesn't have to be a massive investment. It's okay to start small — your school doesn't need a multi-million dollar arena to stay relevant. Plus, decisions today can be made to support potential expansion in the future.