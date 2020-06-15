Equivital Launches Social Distancing Wearable for Returning Workers

The What: Equivital, a company that develops professional wearable technology, has launched eqWave, a wearable social distancing device that is designed to enable workers to return to work with confidence.

(Image credit: Equivital)

The What Else: Developed with staff safety in mind, the compact eqWave device works out-of-the-box, alerting personnel if they’re within 2 meters of each other. The alerting distance is configurable and can be changed in line with current government guidelines. eqWave can be worn anywhere, even with PPE, and uses Ultra Wide Band (UWB) radio and Bluetooth technology to detect other devices and measure the distance between them.

“We wanted to support employers to be able to bring their teams back to work safely,” said Anmol Sood, CEO Equivital. “An organization has a duty of care for its workforce. eqWave is an added measure in ensuring their safety and well-being. Our team identified a way in which we could support the fight against COVID-19 and have then developed and deployed the eqWave device within record time to support staff returning to work.”

The Bottom Line: The device offers 360-degree coverage and if there is an infringement, it will alert the wearer via a bright LED and haptic vibration that someone else is within 2 meters.

The eqWave has FCC and CE Clearance and is available to order in from Equivital, with immediate shipping.

